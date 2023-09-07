LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s out with the old and in with the new for five City of Lubbock parks.

“Not a single playground is staying in the same shape that it was before,” said Kalee Robinson, the park development superintendent with the City of Lubbock. “We’ve even changed the layout of the playgrounds, and we’re changing the equipment. They’re all completely new things that we don’t even have within the city.”

Every year, Lubbock Parks & Recreation evaluates each of the city’s 56 playgrounds and prioritizes the locations that need the most work.

“One of our main goals is to help increase the quality of life here for the citizens,” Robinson said. “If we’re not evaluating our parks on a yearly basis, and helping to make those much-needed changes, then we’re not doing our job.”

Currently, Cooke, Crow, Davis, Higinbotham and Mahon Parks are getting makeovers.

Over at Mahon, kids of all abilities will soon be able to soar through the air on a safe zipline-style experience called a “Gravity Rail.” Robinson said that’s not the only park leveling the playing field.

“At our other playgrounds, we are going to have inclusive swings as well as some really fun, musical-style equipment that children that are wheelchair-bound, or that need that accessibility, can roll up to it and they can still play with other kiddos,” Robinson said. “We will make sure that moving forward, all playgrounds we design have those accessibility features at them.”

Mahon and Davis Parks already have new and improved equipment up and are awaiting the finishing touches. Demolition and construction on Cooke, Crow and Higinbotham Parks will follow.

“I think the public is going to really appreciate them once they are able to be played on and whenever everybody gets to experience them,” Robinson said. “Be patient with us. That’s the main ask. We want them to be open just as much as everybody else does.”

Robinson estimates that each project will take a few months to complete. She said she’s confident all five playgrounds will be done by the end of the year.

“We’re really excited about all of these projects,” Robinson said. “We hope that the public is too.”

When the five playgrounds are completed, the city will have replaced 10 playgrounds within the last two years. Robinson admits many other parks are in need of some TLC. She said they will continue with renovations on others as soon as more funding becomes available.

For more information, visit the City of Lubbock’s website.