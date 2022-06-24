LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Thomas, 26, accepted a plea bargain Friday morning which puts him in prison for 45 years after the April 2019 robbery and murder of Tyshaun Bates.

Bates, 20, was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street.

In April 2021, James Dora, one of five defendants, went on trial and was found guilty and is currently serving a 45-year prison sentence. Prosecutors did not accuse Dora of murder but instead said he participated in the robbery. During the Dora trial, Lisa Morales testified that she was working with the other four.

She went to Bates’ apartment to set up a drug buy. She told Bates she did not have enough money and would go to her car to get more. As she left, two other men whom she identified as Thomas and Daytron Hood entered Bates’ apartment. She then heard gunfire.

So far public records have not narrowed down the shooter between Thomas and Hood. Morales was given immunity for her testimony in the Dora case but still faces charges.

Prosecutor Barron Slack made a brief statement to the media after the Thomas plea deal. He said there are other codefendants in the case.

“We consider today’s negotiation successful,” Slack said. “The family is happy with it.”

At first Thomas was indicted for murder. In May Slack sought a capital murder indictment against Thomas.

“The possibility of capital murder helped us be successful in negotiation,” Slack said.

Thomas was allowed to take a deal for murder instead of capital murder, which would have been an automatic sentence of life in prison.