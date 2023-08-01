LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Patterson Branch Library hosted its 2023 National Night Out event.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the goal of the event “is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community.”

Image: Courtesy of Lubbock Fire Rescue

The community gathered for games, food and entertainment.

Over 60 vendors and agencies including Team Bama, Maniac Game Shack and the Science Spectrum were present. Additionally, the City of Lubbock Health Department was there to give back-to-school immunizations.

“This year’s National Night Out was an absolute blast!” Lubbock Fire Rescue wrote on social media.

According to a study by Rutgers University, a single positive, non-enforcement contact with a uniformed officer can improve public perceptions of police.