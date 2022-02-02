LUBBOCK, Texas — A local plumbing company recommended Wednesday that people in Lubbock plan for the winter storm so they can avoid the costs and problems associated with below-freezing temperatures.

“The biggest thing that everybody can do is let their faucets drip. As little as a gallon per hour will keep the pipes from freezing,” said Chuck Hall, the co-owner and general manager of Earl’s Plumbing, Heating and Air.

Hall said dripping faucets located on walls connected with the exterior would be most effective.

“This wastes a little bit of water, but it would be a very insignificant amount versus a [busted pipe]. If you have a water line bust that’s putting out 1.5-to 2 gallons per minute versus a gallon per hour is well worth the risk the cost,” Hall explained.

Older houses may be at higher risk for bursting pipes, the plumbing company said.

“All the houses built after 2003 use a new type of water line that actually expands and then goes back down. It’s the old houses that have copper water lines that will pop,” Hall added.

He said the cost of repairing a broken pipe might be a few hundred dollars.

“Once it’s exposed, it’s a relatively easy repair because it’s usually just one little area, but you could have quite the cleanup,” Hall stated,

He also recommended setting thermostats higher.

“In the bathroom, in the kitchen… Open up those cabinets so that they’re getting some of the air from inside the house to go down toward the pipes,” Hall said.

Earl’s Plumbing, Heating and Air said if you find yourself in need of a plumber during the winter storm, you can call the company at 806-795-3275.

The company said it is prepared for an influx of calls.