Plumbing industry sees slight boom amid the winter storm, pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local plumbing companies said they have remained relatively unfazed by the negative economic impacts of the winter storm and pandemic.

“During the storm itself, we saw a substantial uptick in call volume–about triple,” said Mark Branscome, operations manager at Lowery Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning. “It really hasn’t slowed down since.”

Branscome said he’s worked with his company for 17 years, and the last time he saw this type of boom in business was during the 2007-2009 housing boom and bust.

“When that housing bubble popped, people were more inclined to take care of the home they had,” said Branscome. “What we are seeing during this period during COVID is that people are staying home a lot more. They’re more aware of their plumbing problems [and] using their plumbing a lot more.”

Ronda Rushing, office manager at Joe Rushing Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, said they have been so busy that their plumbers have had to continuously work past the normal workday.

“We had to stop taking new customers for a while, just to keep our customers going and to be able to help them,” said Rushing.

Rushing said the increase in business could be due to people staying at home more often due to the pandemic.

“Now that people are working from home, it seems like they’re calling in more frequently,” said Rushing. “That dripping faucet got on their nerves a little more than ‘Oh, you know, I’m just here a couple of hours every night before I go to bed after work.'”

Mike Austin, a technician for Lowery Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, said right now it’s a good time to be in plumbing and other trade-related industries. Austin also said he attributes business to the local economy.

“We have a good strong economy in Lubbock, and people are wanting to spend some money,” said Austin. “To the young kids that are thinking college is not for them, get into a trade.”

Reggie Dial, Executive Director at East Lubbock Resident Owned Business Initiative, a non-profit that offers apprenticeships in plumbing, electricity, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), said the benefit of trade industries is that they are versatile.

“These are industries that are needed, not only in our community but worldwide,” said Dial. “I think folks need to recognize that there is not only a demand [for these industries] but that the pay is also great for individuals.”