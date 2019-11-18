Poaching suspected by TPWD, two mule deer found dead in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department asked for the public’s help to investigate the dumping to two dead mule deer.

TPWD said they were dumped in Southeastern Lubbock County near Ransom Canyon.

“On Sunday, November 17th, local wardens received a call stating that two mule deer had been dumped on a road and were possibly poached (hunted/killed illegally). The location was near the intersection of CR 3600 and East CR 7000,” TPWD said.

TPWD said Mule deer season does not start in Lubbock county until Saturday, November 23.

Anyone with information can call 800-792-GAME.

