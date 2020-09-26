Police: 2 injured in shooting at Plainview convenience store late Friday

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Plainview Police Department:

On 09/25/2020 at approximately 10:41 PM, officers of the Plainview Police Department responded to Allsup’s Convenience Store, located at 1307 West 24th street, in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived to find that two victims had already been transported to Covenant Hospital Plainview by private vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that a disturbance between two groups resulted in shots being fired by a Hispanic male in a light colored 4-door vehicle, possibly gray or white in color.

The suspect vehicle was last seen northbound on the 2400 block of Milwaukee Street.

Both victims were flown to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

