Police accuse Lubbock man of intentionally causing a crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Scott Christopher Ely, 57, of Lubbock for aggravated assault early Tuesday morning. A police report accused Ely of intentionally crashing his van into an SUV in the 6200 block of University Avenue.

Officers responded to a collision just after midnight. According to the police report, Ely told officers that the woman with whom he had been in a dating relationship just left their shared residence with a friend. He was following them.

Ely told officers that he merely positioned his vehicle in front of the other. He said the vehicles were “nearly completely stopped.” But eyewitnesses told police there was a chase.

“I observed the damage to [the victim’s] vehicle on the left rear quarter panel which did not appear consistent with having been caused at slow speed,” an officer wrote in the report.

One of the eyewitnesses told police that Ely intentionally crashed into the other vehicle as a “PIT” maneuver. (A PIT maneuver is a way to stop a moving vehicle, but it is considered dangerous or even deadly at high speeds.)

“[The victim’s] vehicle spun and hit the nearby curb,” the police report said.

The officer concluded that Ely used his vehicle like a deadly weapon. Ely was released Wednesday afternoon from the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

There was no mention of injuries in the police report.