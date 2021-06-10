Police and neighbors speak on shooting at Ella apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information on the Wednesday night shooting at the Ella apartments.

“Last night’s assault was no accident, it was the planned assault and attempted robbery of individuals involved in the illegal sales of narcotics and it has to stop,” said Floyd Mitchell, the chief of the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said they received a shots-fired call just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor inside the apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Traylor was transported to UMC where he later died.

Mitchell said during the preliminary investigation, police identified three other people inside the apartment with Traylor. They were 14, 17 and 24 years old.

“It appears that Mr. Traylor and the three other individuals were the target of an attempted drug rip-off by rival gang members and engaged in a gun battle with the would-be robbers,” said Mitchell.

Neighbors described the time of the shooting as gunshots in a war zone. One neighbor said they were shocked and saddened by Traylor’s death.

“It’s sad because I was just chilling with him two days ago, just two days ago. He was only 14, still a baby,” the neighbor said.

Mitchell said within the past two months, police have received more than 150 calls to the Ella Apartments and nine of those were for shots-fired.

One neighbor said hearing gunshots is a common occurrence in the complex and that more should be done to help keep the complex and neighborhood safe.

“To think that we sit out here everyday to get fresh air and we can’t even do that anymore because of all the gun violence, it’s sad to see that someone so young lost his life,” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact crime line at 806-741-1000 or contact Detective Thomas Bonds at 806-775-1489. Calls can remain anonymous. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.