Police arrest 3 in connection with Saturday homicide in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



At approximately 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, three people were served felony endangering a child warrants issued as a result of the ongoing Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit investigation of the shooting death of Jaime “Sylas” Duran.

Jamie Garcia (left) and Danielle Morales-Perez (right)

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Officers from the Brownfield Police Department, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center and Metro served the warrants on 24-year-old Danielle Morales-Perez, 21-year-old Justin Garcia and 21-year-old Eva Garcia.

Eva Garcia (left) and Juan Manuel Pineda (right)

(Photos provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center and the Lubbock Police Department)

In addition, Lubbock Police are seeking information on the location of 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 125 pounds and five feet six inches tall. He is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of Duran and has a felony warrant for endangering a child.

Image of Jaime “Sylas” Duran provided by family

Duran, 16, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of 37th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metro Unit is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Related Story: LPD releases name of juvenile killed in Saturday shooting

Related Story: LPD investigating Saturday afternoon homicide