Police arrest man on narcotics and firearm offenses in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview Police Department:

On June 7th, 2021, Officers with the City of the Plainview Police Department responded to a report of two suspicious males at 815 Oakland Street in Plainview. The persons were suspected of taking property. Officers attempted to identify both individuals. One of them gave a false name to conceal his identity. The real identity of that person is forty-three year old Joe Luis Alarcon of Plainview.

Officers quickly discovered that Alarcon had a warrant for his arrest for parole violation. After the arrest, Officers found large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a handgun in Alarcon’s vehicle. Alarcon was also in possession of identification belonging to another person.

Alarcon was arrested for the warrant as well as multiple felony offenses including, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marihuana five pounds or less, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Through quick response and diligent police work by our officers, a repeat offender is off the streets along with a firearm and narcotics.

(News release from the City of Plainview Police Department)