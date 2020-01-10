Police arrest suspect in Hotel Ava murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit obtained a warrant for 25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III for the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez on Jan. 3.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to the Hotel Ava for a shots fired call. Officers located Gomez near the front entrance of the hotel lobby with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UMC by EMS and was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined Cardona shot Gomez near the entrance of the hotel.

Cardona was previously booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges. He remains at the center with an additional $200,000 bond.

