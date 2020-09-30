Police arrest young man, accuse him of smacking victim with a metal tool tire

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report said he assaulted another man with a metal tire jack tool on September 28.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., an officer responded to the 2700 block of Dartmouth Street after reports of an aggravated assault that occurred, according to the Lubbock Police report.

Once the officer arrived on scene, he was informed by other officers that the victim was transported to University Medical Center by EMS due to his injuries.

According to the report, the victim suffered an open wound, swelling and bruising to his head just above his left eyebrow.

The suspect, Ivan Encarnacion, 20, told the officer on scene that he became upset at the victim because he “used an aggressive tone” toward a neighborhood kid.

But according to another officer who spoke to the victim, Encarnacion and the victim were “somewhat in a relationship.”

According to the victim, a verbal dispute occurred when Encarnacion became jealous that the victim was talking to another guy in the neighborhood. The victim said Encarnacion approached him and began attacking him with the metal tire jack tool, saying he was “going to kill him.”

Encarnacion was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and attempted burglary of a habitation in lieu of a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.