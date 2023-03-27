LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a person was found dead near 25th Street and Boston Avenue on Monday.

Police said a call came in at 7:58 p.m. to check on someone. An officer then called out on his radio at 8:11 p.m. that there were serious injuries to someone in a vehicle.

Later Monday night, LPD released a statement that said, “The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently on scene at 25th Street and Boston Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at 7:58 p.m. for a “check subject” call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased individual in the area.”

A photojournalist reported police officers put up crime tape and the area was blocked off. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.