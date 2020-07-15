Police blocked off area of 52nd and Boston Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police officers were on scene near 52nd Street and Boston Avenue during the noon hour Wednesday.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were trying to find an armed suspect. Police have not yet provided official information yet.

EverythingLubbock.com has a photojournalist working to get more information. The photojournalist said officers at the scene launched a drone.

After we initially published this story, LPD provided an update. Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. for the report of a man with a gun. A perimeter was set up. Officers were trying to find the man and also determine if it was a firearm or a pellet gun.