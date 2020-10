The Lubbock Police Department responded to bank robbery just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to People’s Bank at 34th Street and Memphis Avenue.

LPD said the suspect was, “described as a white male wearing a white button down shirt with a red tie and blue jeans. He was also wearing a light-colored mask and a tan hat.”

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.