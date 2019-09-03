Police now confirm tow truck crash at 19th and I-27 fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a crash at 19th street and Interstate 27 between a tow truck, an SUV and a passenger car, Lubbock Police confirmed. The crash was reported a little after 6:27 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 30 minutes after the crash, police confirmed one of the crash victims died.

Video from the scene showed that the northbound access road was partially blocked in the minutes after the crash. Two ambulances were also on scene.

A photojournalist on the scene said officers placed white sheet over the tow truck and that the intersection was closed all four ways.

LPD also sent a crash investigation team to the scene.

