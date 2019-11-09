Breaking News
Texas Tech snaps losing streak with commanding win at West Virginia

Police called to shooting in Central Lubbock

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 37th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police did not release other details, but they did note the incident was still being investigated.

A photojournalist at the scene talked to neighbors who said EMS did CPR on someone but it was not successful. The photojournalist observed a body covered in a sheet.

Police have not yet officially confirmed that someone died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by police.

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff Photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar