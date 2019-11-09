Police called to shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 37th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police did not release other details, but they did note the incident was still being investigated.

A photojournalist at the scene talked to neighbors who said EMS did CPR on someone but it was not successful. The photojournalist observed a body covered in a sheet.

Police have not yet officially confirmed that someone died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by police.