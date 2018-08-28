Police: Central Lubbock fight leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas - One person was injured in what police said started as a fight Monday night near 59th Street and Avenue P.
Police said one person was moderately injured and transported to a hospital.
Gunshots were reported in the area, police said, but it is unclear what caused the victim's injuries.
Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more information as it becomes available.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
