Police chase down elderly accused shoplifter fleeing in a walker

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — It wasn’t much of a pursuit for police chasing a shoplifting suspect, because the suspect was an elderly man using a walker.

Police were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Friday, December 17 in reference to an older Black male putting shoplifted items into the bags on his walker.

Employees told authorities they lost sight of the alleged thief when he left.

An officer en route to the location said he spotted an older man using a walker going southbound on Lawrence Road.

The officer said he turned around and when the suspect saw him, the suspect took off going faster across Lawrence into the Walmart parking lot.

As the officer closed the gap, he said the suspect tossed a black duffle bag between some cars and stopped walking.

The officer identified him as Ernest Gilbert by his Oklahoma identification card. He said Gilbert denied having been in Lowe’s.

The officer got his permission to search the bags attached to his walker and did not find anything.

When the officer picked up the discarded duffle bag he said Gilbert immediately said it did not belong to him, but the officer said it had a tag on it with Gilbert’s name on it, and inside were six tools still in the packaging.

Gilbert was taken back to Lowe’s where employees identified him as the thief.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)