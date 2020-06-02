Police chase ends after car hits building and officers fish suspect out of a lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Julio Martinez, 36, of Lubbock for criminal trespass, evading, and resisting arrest just before midnight Sunday night. The first of two police reports said officers were called to the 5500 block of 28th Street for a fight in the street among people who had firearms.

As an officer approached, a car sped away, according to a police report. A different officer began to pursue.

The second police report said, “[A witness] advised that the driver … was driving at a high rate of speed on 28th Street…”

The witness told officers that the driver ran the stop sign at 28th and Slide Road – striking the building at 2803 Slide.

“[The witness] believed [the driver] was going about 100 miles per hour when [he] hit the curb and flew into the building,” the police report said.

On Tuesday there was damage observed to the building, but the police reports did not say how much the car was able to slow down before hitting the building. The first of the two police reports said Martinez was able to run away and jump into a lake behind Adventure Park.

The police report said officers ordered him to come out of the lake with hands up. Instead, he swam further into the lake, according to the report.

Two officers jumped into the water and took him into custody. Martinez was able to post bond on Monday to get out of jail while the cases against him are pending.