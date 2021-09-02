Police chase ends shortly after crash in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday morning at about 10:30 at about the same time as a police chase that ended in the 1800 block of Broadway. Our photojournalist found two crash sites — the second in the 1600 block of Main Street.

“LPD officers are currently on scene at Avenue Q and Broadway following an officer involved pursuit that resulted in a crash with minor injuries,” LPD said.

“At 10:33 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of I-27,” LPD said. “The vehicle fled from officers, traveled north onto 19th street, onto Avenue Q at which point the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Broadway Avenue and Avenue Q.”

Police said two suspects were taken into custody shortly thereafter. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.