Police chase ends when stole vehicle crashes at funeral location

TAHOKA, Texas — Images from an eyewitness showed a police chase through Lynn County ended near the site of the funeral for Sheriff Abraham Vega roughly 30 minutes before the funeral was scheduled to start.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lamesa Police asked for assistance from DPS after a stolen vehicle drove through Lamesa.

The pursuit went into Lynn County. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near the Tahoka High School football stadium, where the funeral for the Sheriff was set to start at 10:00 a.m.

DPS said three people were in the vehicle. One of the passengers appeared to have a minor injury. All three were taken into custody.

Names have not yet been released.