LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a police chase ended with a crash near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the chase started at 9:00 a.m. near 50th Street and Avenue Q. Photos from the scene showed a motorcycle under the overpass.

Police said northbound traffic on Avenue Q and eastbound traffic on the MSF access road was closed. Southbound traffic on Avenue Q was “extremely limited.”

The public was asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.