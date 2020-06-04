Wednesday night chase leaves two deputies injured, one suspect at large

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday evening, The Lubbock County Warrants Division was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when deputies were led on a chase that ended in a crash, according to a press release from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the full press release from the sheriff’s office.

On June 3, 2020, at approximately 8:50 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Warrant Deputies arrested Victor Quintanilla Jr, one of Lubbock’s Most Wanted Gang Fugitive.

The Lubbock County Warrants Division was conducting an active gang investigation in the area of University and Akron when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a Black Ford Taurus who began to evade deputies. The pursuit ended on 21st Street and Joilet, where deputies took Quintanilla into custody and one suspect is still at large. Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were taken to University Medical Center with injuries sustained from the impact.

Victor Quintanilla Jr, was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Injury, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Evading on Foot, and Parole Violation.

Both deputies were treated and released from the hospital. This is still an ongoing investigation.

