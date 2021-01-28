Police closing off road temporarily for crash investigations Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police will temporarily close off an area near University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway Thursday morning. Police will also temporarily close off an area in the 4600 block of 4th Street and area of East 50th Street near Southeast Drive. The closures are for crash investigations.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police.

LPD Conducting Follow-Up Crash Investigations

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28.

The unit will start their investigations at the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road and University Avenue. The University Avenue eastbound exit ramp from Marsha Sharp Freeway, the eastbound access road and the northbound and southbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed during the investigation. This operation is expected to take approximately 3 hours.

The second location will be the 4600 block of 4th Street eastbound lanes, which will be closed during the investigation. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The third location will be at East 50th Street and Southeast Drive. All eastbound traffic will be closed at this intersection. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. The Department of Public Safety and TxDOT will be assisting with these operations.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.