Police confirm one killed in pedestrian accident

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department responded early Tuesday morning to 34th Street and Avenue G westbound, for a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

One individual was confirmed dead. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 5:04 a.m.

34th Street was closed except for one eastbound lane. Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area for a time. At about 8:15 a.m., police announced 34th was reopened.

Authorities have not yet released other details.