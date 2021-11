LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting just before 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of 50th Street. Police confirmed that one person was seriously injured in the shooting.

A photojournalist on the scene observed Emergency Medical Services performing life-saving measures. An ambulance also left the scene with lights and sirens.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.