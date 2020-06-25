Police confirm victim of aggravated assault incident dies

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, Lubbock Police confirmed that a man from the homeless community died from injuries he sustained in an aggravated assault case that occurred in Downtown Lubbock on June 18.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Lubbock Police Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of the 800 block of Avenue Q after he was flagged down by a witness, according to police.

The officer said he pulled over onto 1700 9th Street when the witness said “He’s bleeding bad.”

When the officer walked up to the tree on the property of 812 Avenue Q, he found the victim, Samuel Flores, lying on his right side, the report states.

By June 20, the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit named Maderrick Harper, 43, as a person of interest in the case.

Photo of Maderrick Harper from the Lubbock Police Department.

Harper was later located. However, he was never arrested on any formal charges and police never said he was a suspect.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no arrest have been made,” police said.

A family member of Flores reached out to EverythingLubbock.com with his GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Click HERE if you would like to donate. Donations can also go directly to the Calvillo Funeral Home.

Lubbock Police provided a brief update after this story was initially published:

This afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department was notified that, Samuel Flores had died at University Medical Center. At this moment the official cause of death has not been determined.

The case remains under investigation.