Police confront man with large knife, struggle, arrest and robbery charges follow

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joseph Dalton Gilbert, 27 of Lubbock was arrested after police said he tried to rob a store with a machete.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 3900 block of Avenue Q to reports of a man with a knife threatening a cashier and threatening to stab people, a police report said.

The report said the suspect, Joseph Gilbert, was walking away from the Sonik Food Mart when an officer found him.

The officer asked Gilbert to stop walking away but Gilbert said no and continued to walk towards the front door of a nearby Bolton’s location, the police report said.

The police report said the officer drew his gun but did not shoot due to the risk of people inside of Bolton’s being hit by gunfire.

When Gilbert opened the front door of Bolton’s, the officer ran and closed the door onto Gilbert’s body to prevent him front entering the establishment, according to the police report.

Gilbert put the knife on top of the ATM but still refused to comply with the officer’s orders, said the police report.

Other officers arrived at the scene and tased Gilbert after he continued to ignore their orders, the police report said.

Gilbert still refused to comply, so in order to get Gilbert to comply, another officer began to punch Gilbert, the police report said.

EMS was called to the scene and Gilbert was arrested and taken into the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and charged with evading arrest and aggravated robbery.