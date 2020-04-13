Police continue to investigate East Lubbock shooting that left two injured Saturday

Lubbock Police investigate a shooting in the area of North Cherry and East Baylor. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department continued to investigate a shooting that left two people injured in East Lubbock early Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the area of North Cherry Avenue and East Baylor Street — more specifically, the 2700 block of East Baylor Street.

Officers responded to the scene following several reports of shots fired in the area.

According to LPD, multiple spent shell casings were located in the street and in the front drive of a residence.

There were no victims located at the scene.

However, police later said two victims arrived at University Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, LPD said.

The victims were identified as Christopher Carmona, 22 and Char’risa Thomas, 20.

LPD said no suspects were located.

