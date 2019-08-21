Police dog recovering after 14-year-old suspect shoots him twice

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock K9 and juvenile suspect are both recovering after both were injured during an officer-involved shootout. Max, a K9 officer for 8 months, led an LPD officer down an alleyway to find a suspect when he was shot twice by the juvenile suspect, according to police. The officer shot back at the armed suspect, taking him into custody, and took the police dog to an emergency vet. Police said three other suspects remain at large, and that they are considered ‘armed and dangerous.’