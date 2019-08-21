Police dog recovering after 14-year-old suspect shoots him twice

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Lubbock man, Ernest Macias, III, age not listed, accepted a plea agree agreement which was filed in court records on Tuesday. Macias admits to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Macias admitted that he had 89 videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of children. He admitted he had more than 600 images of sexual abuse of children. Many of these images or videos were described in court records as adult men sexually abusing little girls.