WOLFFORTH, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning on the south side of Wolfforth.

The fire was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Dowden Road and East 16th Street.

The Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com workers with a nearby construction company dumped buckets of dirt under the hood to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported, but WPD said the driver fled the scene.