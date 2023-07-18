LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department expanded its search for Antoine Manahan, 36, who was wanted for the murder of 45-year-old Chad Reed.

LPD sent a statement to media outlets outside the Lubbock area on Tuesday afternoon and said the department hoped to “widen” its reach in the search for Manahan. Media outlets in Amarillo and Wichita Falls were notified.

Officers were initially called to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street at 12:06 p.m. on July 11. A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated Reed was found on his back near the front door of the home. According to the report, Reed was shot “multiple times.”

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Manahan was considered armed and dangerous, LPD said. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000. You could remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, according to LPD.