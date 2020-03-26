POLICE: Family increases reward for missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of missing man, Dustin Jewell Webb, 40 of Lubbock, increased a reward to $5,000, according to police.

Webb, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2019, near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen Webb or has any information oh whereabouts are urged to call 911 immediately.

Those with information can also call Investigator Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111, said police.