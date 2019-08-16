Police find 3-year-old dead in car fire in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Plainview Police Department. On 08/16/2019 at 245 PM the Plainview Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 BLK Olton Rd in reference to a car on fire. Officers arrived to find a three year old child deceased in a car seat in the back of a silver colored Chrysler. At the time of this incident the child’s father was present and being detained for further investigation. The state Fire Marshall has been notified.

We will put out more information as it becomes available.

(This is a news release from Plainview Police Department)





