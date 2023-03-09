Images of Charles Sykes, Roderick Johnson and Latravian Brantley from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested three adults and one juvenile early Monday morning. According to online jail records, all three adults were charged with organized crime, however, the specific charges varied from person to person.

Police arrested Charles Sykes, 19; Roderick Johnson, 19; Latravian Brantley, 20; and a juvenile.

A police officer wrote in a report “While on patrol, units were notified that [a car] was involved in numerous vehicle burglaries at hotels and movie theatres on the North, West, and South side of Lubbock.”

“The vehicle contained four suspects,” the officer also wrote.

The officer spotted the car in the 5200 block of 4th Street. The officer then followed the vehicle to the 5200 block of Auburn and managed to block the vehicle in near the entrance of an apartment complex.

The officer then ordered the four people out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Once other officers arrived to help, police found broken glass inside the car along with “window-breaking tools, and a flashlight.”

“There was broken glass from the victim’s vehicles located throughout the suspect vehicle,” the police report said. It also said there was broken glass on the suspects’ clothing.

“The suspects were dressed in all black and had masks to conceal their identities,” the police report said. “The evidence shows the suspects were working together and using the tools located in the vehicle to commit vehicle burglaries in Lubbock.”

Sykes remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday on bonds totaling $70,000. Johnson was held on bonds totaling $71,000. Brantley was held was on bonds totaling more than $200,000.