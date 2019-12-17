Police give driver safety tips during the holiday season

There have been six fatal car crashed in the area, over just the last ten days.

During the Holiday season, police say a lot of people are driving around town, often in a bigger rush than normal.

“I feel like during the holiday season, we’re all going to different locations than we’re normally used to going,” said Allison Matherly, PIO for the Lubbock Police Department.

Whatever there is going on, LPD is asking that people slow down and make sure to pay attention to what’s going on around them.

“Just make sure you’re using your GPS while you’re stopped, or before you get going, so you don’t have to mess with that navigation system while you’re actually driving,” Matherly said.

The website drivetexas.org will allow people to check road conditions. LPD said this can be helpful when someone is planning a trip across the state.