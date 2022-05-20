LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Police Department provided an update Friday after the last day of school at Lamesa ISD was canceled over a terroristic threat.

Read the release from LPD Chief of Police Joshua Peterson below:

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at approximately 7:40pm, the Lamesa Police Department received information in regard to an online threat against the Lamesa Middle School. Information was received that an individual posted a picture holding a gun with a caption below it that stated “Coming for Lamesa Middle School”. The initial suspect, that supposedly posted the threat was identified as Jasper Medrano. Lamesa Police Officers, along with Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies, were able to locate Medrano after a short time. Medrano was immediately taken into custody on outstanding local warrants and taken to the Police Department for questioning.

After further investigation, evidence was discovered that Medrano was not the person responsible for the social media threat. The investigation led detectives to evidence that identified several juveniles who were involved in posting the clipped and altered picture of the firearm. During the course of this investigation the firearm depicted in the posted picture was located and seized. The investigation is on-going at this time and the Detectives have determined there is no active threat to Lamesa Middle School.

The Lamesa Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the public that never stopped providing information on this case.