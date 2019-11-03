Police: Gunshot victim walks to Lubbock fire station Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – The victim of a gunshot Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock walked to a nearly fire station, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 52nd Street around 2:20 p.m.

The Lubbock Police Department said the victim arrived in the 4800 block of 50th Street around 2:30 p.m. at Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Station 9.

The individual was then transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Police said the injury appears to not be life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.