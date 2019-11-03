Police: Gunshot victim walks to Lubbock fire station Sunday afternoon

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The victim of a gunshot Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock walked to a nearly fire station, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 52nd Street around 2:20 p.m.

The Lubbock Police Department said the victim arrived in the 4800 block of 50th Street around 2:30 p.m. at Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Station 9.

The individual was then transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Police said the injury appears to not be life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar