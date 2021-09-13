Police hit Lubbock man with serious charges, said he assaulted both girlfriend and officers

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested early Sunday after he assaulted multiple victims, including two Lubbock Police officers, according to a police report.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Kenosha Avenue for reports of a burglary and assault, the report said.

According to the next door neighbor, the arrestee, Gleb Kondratiev, jumped over a decorative wall into the home of his girlfriend. Officers were called to the scene shortly after due to the girlfriend claiming she was choked by Kondratiev, the report said.

Kondratiev’s girlfriend told police she had filed a protective order against him. She gave police permission to enter her home, but Kondratiev refused to open the door, the report said. She also told police that Kondratiev had a red bag with six kitchen knives inside.

Officers entered the home and eventually discovered Kondratiev behind the restroom door, and police said he still refused to come out.

Another officer was able to kick the restroom door down, but Kondratiev continued resisting arrest and was not cooperating with the other officer attempting to handcuff him, the report said. One officer used his taser on Kondratiev, but it had no effect on him.

According to police, Kondratiev was known to to be “assaultive towards police officers,” so one officer punched him several times on the right side of his stomach to prevent further injury to other officers.

Kondratiev continued resisting arrest and had to be carried down by two officers to the back of the police vehicle, the report said.

Kondratiev was arrested for burglary of a habitation, stalking, assault on a public servant, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest, according to Lubbock County Detention Center records.

He remained in jail Monday.