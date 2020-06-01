Police ID body found in Central Lubbock playa lake after vehicle submerged in water following crash

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police officers and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash on May 31 just before 5 a.m.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by 45-year-old Lynn Hand, was seen traveling in the 3600 block of South Loop 289 when it left the access road and traveled southbound into Bill and Ann Miller Park and then submerged into a body of water.

LFR Dive Team located Hand’s body in the lake on June 1 around 12 p.m.

This case remains under investigation by the Major Crash Investigations Unit.

