Police ID individuals involved in a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department identified two individuals involved in a vehicle-pedestrian crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Raul Lopez, 27, according to an LPD news release. The pedestrian, Jacob R. Thomas, 43, suffered serious injuries.

Read the full news release for more information on the crash below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 2200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road.

A Dodge Avenger, driven by 27-year-old Raul Lopez, was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The pedestrian, 43-year-old Jacob R. Thomas, was walking southbound across the lanes of traffic. The vehicle struck Thomas, who was transported to UMC with serious injuries. No one was injured in the vehicle.

RELATED STORY: LPD says pedestrian seriously injured in crash