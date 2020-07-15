Police ID man accused of domestic disturbance incident in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– More details were revealed after a domestic disturbance prompted multiple police on scene in Central Lubbock on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Lubbock Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of 52nd Street for what was originally reported as a domestic disturbance, according to officials.

Near 52nd St. and Boston Ave.

However, when officials arrived on scene, the suspect was standing in the front yard of a home holding a rifle, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Charles Adrian Gray, 51.

Police said Gray ignored their commands when he began walking away from them toward his backyard. Then, he went inside the residence through the back door while other occupants were with him.

Those occupants were contacted by phone and were able to exit the home, according to police. However, a juvenile was still in the home with Gray.

Additionally, Gray went into the backyard and began speaking with officers that were in the alley. The plan was coordinated to take Gray into custody when he was distracted and away from the back door, police said.

Officers were able to safely take Gray into custody. A rifle was also found behind a doghouse where Gray tried to conceal it, according to police.

He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on charges for evading arrest, tampering with evidence and endangering a child.

RELATED STORY: Police blocked off area of 52nd and Boston Ave.