Police ID pedestrian from Southwest Lubbock crash

Lubbock Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries

Spur 327 near West Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a major crash involving a pedestrian on September 2, around 8 a.m., in the 5700 block of Spur 327.

Officer determined through the initial investigation that a Cadillac Escalade was traveling westbound and the pedestrian, 20-year-old Johnny Gonzales, was running southbound when they collided.

Gonzales was transported to CMC by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

