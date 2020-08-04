Police ID shooting victim at Star ER

Near South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call on August 3 around 2:25 p.m. at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue.

Officers arrived and located medical staff from Star ER actively treating 27-year-old Rodrick High’s gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and transported High to UMC with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation.

(This is a news release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Police confirm serious injuries after victim found near ER facility