Police ID victim in East Lubbock deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the victim in a deadly crash in East Lubbock as 41-year-old Virginia Basaldua, according to an Lubbock Police news release.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1800 block of Parkway Drive, according to police.

Read the full news release from Lubbock Police below for more information on the crash:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday afternoon collision that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Parkway Drive at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, May 31st for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Virginia Basaldua, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Basaldua was attempting to cross eastbound traffic to turn west onto Parkway Drive, when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the westbound lane.

The investigation is on-going.

