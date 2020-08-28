Police ID civilian, officer in early morning crash

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred just before 3:20 a.m. on August 28.

A Dodge Challenger, driven by 22-year-old Bryce Kiser, was traveling northbound in the 8200 block of Iola Avenue. A police issued Ford Explorer, driven by 43-year-old LPD Officer Jim Dukatnik, was traveling westbound in the 6000 block of 82nd Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection of 82nd Street and Iola Avenue.

Both drivers were transported to UMC with serious injuries

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

