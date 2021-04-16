Police identify 17-year-old killed in Friday crash

Frenship ISD said both were Frenship High School students

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 17-year-old Megan Martinez as the victim in the fatal crash near West Loop 289 and 34th Street.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday when the driver, 18-year-old Gabriel Castillo, was traveling southbound on the Loop 289 access road. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

LPD said Martinez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Castillo was taken by Emergency Medical Services to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Frenship ISD said both Martinez and Castillo were students at Frenship High School and that counselors were on standby to provide support to students and staff.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. today on the southbound access road in the 3000 block of W. Loop 289.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 18-year-old Gabriel Castillo, was traveling southbound on the W. Loop 289 access road when it left the road way and struck the pole of an electronic traffic sign. Castillo was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 17-year-old Megan Martinez, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Read the full release by Frenship ISD below:

Today, Frenship ISD was notified that two Frenship High School students were involved in a single vehicle crash this morning where one of the students died.

Frenship ISD counselors are on standby to provide support for students and staff in need of counseling services. Online grief resources are also available for parents and students at www.frenship.net.

We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the students’ families, friends, peers, and those impacted by this tragedy.