Police identify 2 arrested in Central Lubbock police chase

[images of Cyrus Tzehaie and Demodric Briley provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday identified two people arrested after a police chase in Central Lubbock Tuesday.

They were identified as Cyrus Tzehaie, 17, and Demodric Briley, 19.

On Tuesday, officers originally initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 58th Street and Avenue P. After that, the suspects ran to another car, which was involved in a police chase.

The chase ended near 41st Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD said a police report is not ready for release just yet. Other details were also not yet released.

